Sosa is not in the lineup for Tuesday's contest against the Rangers.
Sosa has received most of the starts at shortstop since Trea Turner went down and boasts a .924 OPS over that time. However, the Phillies are going with Bryson Stott at shortstop and Kody Clemens at second base versus righty Jon Gray and the Rangers.
More News
-
Phillies' Edmundo Sosa: Stays hot at dish Sunday•
-
Phillies' Edmundo Sosa: Heading to bench Monday•
-
Phillies' Edmundo Sosa: Starting Saturday•
-
Phillies' Edmundo Sosa: Excels in start at second base•
-
Phillies' Edmundo Sosa: Expected back Thursday•
-
Phillies' Edmundo Sosa: Scratched with foot contusion•