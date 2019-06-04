The Phillies have selected Miller with the No. 120 overall pick in the 2019 first-year player draft.

A left-handed starting pitcher from Stanford, Miller is 6-foot-5, 240 pounds, so he clearly has the size to stick in the rotation. His fastball can touch 97 mph, but he sits in the mid-90s. Miller also has a plus slider and above-average changeup. The reason he slipped until the fourth round is that his command and consistency have not been there this spring. He could be an excellent late-inning reliever if he cannot develop starter's command.