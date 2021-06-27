Neris (1-5) took the loss Saturday, giving up two unearned runs on one hit and two walks in two-thirds of an inning in a 4-3 loss to the Mets. He struck out one.

The Phillies took a 3-2 lead in the top of the ninth inning and manager Joe Girardi turned to Neris rather than Jose Alvarado to close the door. Instead, Rhys Hopkins committed a fielding error to put the leadoff man aboard and the right-hander fell apart, walking in the tying run before a Michael Conforto sacrifice fly ended it. Alvarado blew a save attempt Friday after Girardi had suggested the southpaw was now the team's top option in the ninth, and until someone else in the Phillies bullpen shows they can get the job done consistently, Neris will likely remain in the closer mix despite going 11-for-17 on save chances this season.