Phillies' Hector Neris: Collects 26th save Wednesday
Neris struck out two in a perfect ninth inning Wednesday to notch his 26th save of the season in a 7-5 win over the Nationals.
He hasn't blown a save since June 21, converting 20 straight opportunities, and Neris is finishing the season on a high note, posting a 2.77 ERA and 20:4 K:BB through 13 innings in September. The 28-year-old should head into next spring with a lock on the Phillies' closer spot.
More News
-
Phillies' Hector Neris: Strikes out side for 25th save•
-
Phillies' Hector Neris: Strikes out side for 24th save•
-
Phillies' Hector Neris: Collects 17th consecutive save•
-
Phillies' Hector Neris: Converts 16th straight save•
-
Phillies' Hector Neris: Collects 21st save•
-
Phillies' Hector Neris: Notches 20th save Saturday•
-
Waivers: Hot-hand play or Bryce Harper?
Is Bryce Harper a better bet than a waiver claim like Justin Bour or Jacoby Ellsbury? Scott...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 26
The end of the regular season makes for some curious pitching choices, which of course only...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 26
Final week of the season means things aren't going to go as planned, and that's certainly the...
-
Waivers: Not Hunter Renfroe? Then who?
Is Hunter Renfroe's three-homer game reason enough to add him? Scott White says now may not...
-
Waivers: Why bother with Beltre?
Scott White assesses Adrian Beltre's unexpected return from a "season-ending" hamstring injury...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 25
The Twins have terrific matchups in Fantasy Week 25 (Sept. 18-25), as do the Athletics and...