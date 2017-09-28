Neris struck out two in a perfect ninth inning Wednesday to notch his 26th save of the season in a 7-5 win over the Nationals.

He hasn't blown a save since June 21, converting 20 straight opportunities, and Neris is finishing the season on a high note, posting a 2.77 ERA and 20:4 K:BB through 13 innings in September. The 28-year-old should head into next spring with a lock on the Phillies' closer spot.