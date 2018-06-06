Phillies' J.P. Crawford: Reinstated from disabled list
Crawford (forearm) was activated from the 10-day disabled list Wednesday, Matt Gelb of The Athletic reports.
Look for Crawford to join the starting lineup within the next couple days as the Phillies continue a three-game set against the Cubs on Wednesday night. During his rehab assignment, Crawford played in five games with High-A Clearwater before joining Triple-A Lehigh Valley on Tuesday. Moving forward, it's unclear if Crawford will return to an everyday role at shortstop, especially since he had not been doing much -- hitting just .188/.246/.328 in 21 games -- prior to his injury. In a corresponding move, Mitch Walding was optioned to Lehigh Valley.
