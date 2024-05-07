Manager Scott Servais said Tuesday that Crawford (oblique) took swings in the batting cages at the team's complex in Arizona, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports.

Servais added that Crawford will progress to hitting on the field with the hopes of swinging at full strength this weekend. If the 29-year-old shortstop is able to do that without any problems, he will embark on a brief rehab assignment before returning to the Mariners' lineup. Crawford had gone 5-for-16 with four RBI across his last four games before landing on the injured list April 25.