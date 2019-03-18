Phillies' Jean Segura: Settling into second spot

Segura has primarily hit second for the Phillies this spring, sandwiched between fellow new arrivals Andrew McCutchen and Bryce Harper.

The trio of newcomers have been manager Gabe Kapler's preferred top of the lineup when all three have been available this spring, with Rhys Hoskins cleaning up behind them. Segura should benefit from a major upgrade in home park in addition to an improved lineup this season and should score a lot of runs with Harper and Hoskins hitting behind him.