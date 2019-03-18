Phillies' Jean Segura: Settling into second spot
Segura has primarily hit second for the Phillies this spring, sandwiched between fellow new arrivals Andrew McCutchen and Bryce Harper.
The trio of newcomers have been manager Gabe Kapler's preferred top of the lineup when all three have been available this spring, with Rhys Hoskins cleaning up behind them. Segura should benefit from a major upgrade in home park in addition to an improved lineup this season and should score a lot of runs with Harper and Hoskins hitting behind him.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
SP Strategy: Draft Dodgers
Want to build an elite pitching staff? You may not have to look far or wide to find it
-
No. 1 Contenders
Mookie Betts rode a career 2018 to reach rarified Mike Trout territory atop Fantasy drafts....
-
Spring risers and fallers
Spring risers and fallers? Cody Bellinger, Trea Turner, Gleyber Torres, Ryan McMahon? Scott...
-
Sleepers 2.0
These 10 sleepers are way too low in the consensus rankings according to Heath Cummings. Snag...
-
Breakouts 2.0
Heath Cummings shares the upside of eight more breakouts. These could be next year's early-round...
-
Auction nomination strategies
Trying to figure out the best way to navigate an auction? Here are some tips to make the best...