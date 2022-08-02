Segura (finger) will continue his rehab assignment at Triple-A Lehigh Valley on Tuesday and won't be activated from the 60-day injured list until at least Wednesday, Matt Gelb of The Athletic reports.

Segura will start at second base and bat leadoff Tuesday in what will be his seventh rehab game for Lehigh Valley. Though Segura seems to be fully recovered from the surgery he underwent in early June to repair a fractured right index finger, the Phillies may want to see him get comfortable at the plate before activating him. Through his first six rehab games, Segura has gone 4-for-22 (.182 average) with four walks against six strikeouts.