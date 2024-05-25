Alvarado blew the save Friday against the Rockies. He allowed one run on two hits and no walks over one inning while striking out two.

Alvarado looked to be cruising to another save after striking out Jordan Beck and Hunter Goodman to start the bottom of the ninth inning. However, pinch hitter Jacob Stallings and his career .340 slugging percentage had different plans, crushing a 427-foot solo home run to hand Alvarado his first blown save in 2024. The flame-throwing lefty sports a 3.63 ERA, 1.12 WHIP and 23:8 K:BB in 22.1 innings this season.