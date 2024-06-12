Alvarado gave up a hit and struck out one in a scoreless ninth inning Tuesday to record his 12th save of the season in a 4-1 win over the Red Sox.

The southpaw needed 20 pitches (13 strikes) to put away the BoSox, as he bounced back from his second blown save of the season Sunday. Since getting tagged for five earned runs Opening Day, Alvarado has emerged as the Phillies' primary closer -- he's posted a 1.91 ERA, 0.99 WHIP and 31:10 K:BB through 28.1 innings, and his 12 saves are already a new career high.