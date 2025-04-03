Alvarado earned the save in Thursday's 3-1 win over the Rockies, allowing a run on three hits and a walk while striking out three in the ninth inning.

Alvarado didn't make things easy in the ninth, allowing the first three batters to reach safely to start the frame. However, the left-hander would hold the Rockies to a lone run, logging consecutive strikeouts to strand the bases loaded. It's the first save of the year for Alvarado. He's expected to share closing duties with Jordan Romano, who was used in the eighth inning Thursday versus the top of Colorado's order. Alvarado logged 13 saves in 2024, pitching to a 4.09 ERA with a 1.25 WHIP and 63 strikeouts across 61.2 innings.