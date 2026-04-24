Phillies' Jose Alvarado: Scoreless outing in return
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Alvarado (back) allowed one hit and one walk in a scoreless ninth inning Thursday against the Cubs. He struck out one.
The hard-throwing left-hander exited Tuesday's meeting with the Cubs due to mid-back spasms, but he needed just one day off to recover and get back on the mound. Although Alvarado has a pitiful 8.64 ERA, 2.16 WHIP and 11:5 K:BB through 8.1 innings, his usage in the ninth frame of a 7-7 game suggests he's right in the mix for save opportunities for at least the next week of action while Jhoan Duran (oblique) recuperates on the 15-day injured list.
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