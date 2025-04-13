Alvarado struck out one in a perfect ninth inning Saturday to record his third save of the season in a 4-1 win over the Cardinals.

The lefty continued his dominant start to the season. Alvarado has only been scored upon in one of his seven appearances so far, racking up two wins and a hold in addition to his saves along with a 1.23 ERA and 13:2 K:BB through 7.1 innings. While the Phillies' bullpen has a long history of volatility, Alvarado is the team's clear top high-leverage option right now.