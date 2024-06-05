Alvarado gave up a hit and struck out three in a scoreless ninth inning Wednesday to record his 11th save of the season in a 2-0 win over the Brewers.

The southpaw picked up his first save since May 21 with a dominant effort, as he fired 15 of 21 pitches for strikes. Alvarado is putting together a strong season, posting a 2.96 ERA, 1.02 WHIP and 29:10 K:BB through 27.1 innings and blowing only one save chance so far, but the Phillies' tendency to play matchups in high-leverage spots keeps him from being an elite fantasy closer, as Jeff Hoffman (five saves) and Gregory Soto (two saves) are also in the ninth-inning mix.