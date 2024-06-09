Alvarado (1-3) suffered the loss Sunday, allowing three runs (two earned) on two hits and two walks over 0.2 innings against the Mets. He struck out two.

Alvarado entered the game with a one-run lead looking to preserve his 12th save but things went downhill quickly. After allowing a walk and a single to start the inning, an infield single by Mark Vientos tied the game. Then with the bases loaded and one out, a hit-by-pitch followed by a passed ball allowed two more runners to score, saddling Alvarado with his second blown save and third loss of the season. Sunday's outing came on the heels of five consecutive scoreless appearances since his last blown save, which came May 24 in Colorado. The outing lifted Alvarado's ERA to 3.54 a 1.14 WHIP and 31 strikeouts through 28 innings this season.