Alvarado earned the save in Tuesday's 5-2 win over the Rangers, allowing one hit while striking out two in a scoreless ninth inning.

The Rangers got the tying run to the plate with one out in the ninth after an error and a Leody Taveras base hit. However, Alvarado would proceed to strike out Marcus Semien and Corey Seager, picking up his ninth save in a 5-2 win. While the Phillies have utilized a modified committee approach to the ninth inning, the left-handed Alvarado has established himself as their preferred closing option. His ERA sits at 3.54 with a 1.03 WHIP and 20:7 K:BB across 20.1 innings.