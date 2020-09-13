Garlick went 1-for-5 with a double and three RBI Saturday as the Phillies took care of the Marlins 12-6.

Garlick was hitless until the eighth when he roped a bases-clearing double down the third baseline to extend the Phillies' lead to 12-5. The 28-year-old is hitting .188/.188/.250 with three hits (two singles and a double) and three RBI in 16 at-bats at the major league level this season.