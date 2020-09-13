Garlick went 1-for-5 with a double and three RBI Saturday as the Phillies took care of the Marlins 12-6.
Garlick was hitless until the eighth when he roped a bases-clearing double down the third baseline to extend the Phillies' lead to 12-5. The 28-year-old is hitting .188/.188/.250 with three hits (two singles and a double) and three RBI in 16 at-bats at the major league level this season.
More News
-
Phillies' Kyle Garlick: Recalled to majors•
-
Phillies' Kyle Garlick: Optioned to alternate site•
-
Phillies' Kyle Garlick: Remains on active roster•
-
Phillies' Kyle Garlick: Optioned to alternate camp•
-
Phillies' Kyle Garlick: Back in majors•
-
Phillies' Kyle Garlick: Joins big club for doubleheader•