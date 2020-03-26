Play

Garlick was optioned to Triple-A Lehigh Valley on Thursday, Matt Breen of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Garlick, who was acquired from the Dodgers in February, hit just .227 with 12 strikeouts in 24 plate appearances before spring training was placed on pause. In his first taste of the majors in 2019, the outfielder hit .250/.321/.521 in 30 games.

