Gibson didn't factor into the decision during Friday's 12-10 victory over the Dodgers, allowing six runs on eight hits and one walk with one strikeout in 3.2 innings.

Gibson retired the first six Dodgers in order but fell apart thereafter, surrendering five runs on five hits and a walk in the third and an additional run in the fourth before being pulled. After recording 16 whiffs in his first two turns, the 34-year-old now has just 14 in the five ensuing starts with a 4.10 ERA and 1.21 WHIP on the season. He's tentatively scheduled to square off against San Diego on Wednesday for his next start.