Gibson didn't factor into the decision in Wednesday's 3-1 win over the Marlins, allowing one run on seven hits over eight innings. He struck out six without walking a batter.

The veteran right-hander put together one of his most impressive performances of the year, tossing an efficient 89 pitches (63 strikes), but Gibson left the mound on the hook for his third loss until Garrett Stubbs launched a walkoff homer in the ninth inning. Gibson has to settle for his second straight quality start and sixth of the season in 13 outings, leaving him with a 4.04 ERA, 1.22 WHIP and 62:20 K:BB through 71 innings.