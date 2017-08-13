Phillies' Luis Garcia: Notches second save Saturday
Garcia retired both hitters he faced while striking out one to earn his second save Saturday against the Mets.
Garcia was given a rare save opportunity, but successfully protected a two-run lead. On the season, he also has four holds and three blown saves.
