Phillies' Nick Nelson: Left off NLCS roster
RotoWire Staff
Oct 18, 2022
Nelson was not included on the Phillies' NLCS roster Tuesday.
Nelson joined the roster for the NLDS with David Robertson out with a strained calf, but he didn't get the chance to pitch in any of the four games. Robertson is good to go for the NLCS, so Nelson is no longer needed.
