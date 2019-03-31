Phillies' Nick Pivetta: Strikes out four in no-decision
Pivetta gave up four runs on eight hits and one walk across 4.2 innings during Saturday's 8-6 win over the Braves. He struck out four and did not factor in the decision.
Pivetta gave up a single run in the first on a single by Freddie Freeman, and two more in the second on a Dansby Swanson homer. After two scoreless frames, the 26-year old allowed another run in the fifth and was removed. Pivetta will try to improve upon this rocky season debut in his next start, now scheduled for Friday at home versus Minnesota.
