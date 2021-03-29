Herrera will not be on the Phillies' Opening Day roster, Todd Zolecki of MLB.com reports.

Herrera had to stand out from among a deep group of similarly mediocre options to win a roster spot in the Phillies' outfield this season, as he's no longer on the team's 40-man roster, having been designated for assignment last offseason following his 2019 domestic violence suspension. He failed to do that, hitting .231/.245/.481 in Grapefruit League action. Adam Hasley (.316/.381/.526) and Roman Quinn (.270/.341/.405) outperformed him and look set to split time in center field this season. Herrera is still potentially in the mix when the Phillies need an extra outfielder, though Mickey Moniak is probably ahead of him in that regard as he's on the 40-man roster.