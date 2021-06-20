Herrera is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Giants, Todd Zolecki of MLB.com reports.
The lefty-hitting Herrera will head to the bench with a southpaw (Sammy Long) on the hill for San Francisco. Matt Vierling will pick up his first career MLB start in center field in Herrera's stead.
