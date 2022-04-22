Herrera (oblique) was reinstated from the 10-day injured list Friday.
Herrera dealt with a right oblique strain since early in camp, but he recently completed a rehab assignment in which he hit .281 with three doubles, four runs and three RBI in eight games. He'll likely serve in the strong side of a platoon in center field early on while Matt Vierling sees playing time against left-handed pitchers, but Herrera should have a chance to carve out an everyday role if he performs well.
More News
-
Phillies' Odubel Herrera: Rehab moves to Triple-A•
-
Phillies' Odubel Herrera: Begins rehab assignment•
-
Phillies' Odubel Herrera: Progressing in recovery•
-
Phillies' Odubel Herrera: Opening on injured list•
-
Phillies' Odubel Herrera: Potentially out 4-to-6 weeks•
-
Phillies' Odubel Herrera: Trending toward missing Opening Day•