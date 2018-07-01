Neshek (forearm) was activated from the 10-day DL in advance of Sunday's matchup against the Nationals.

Neshek was expected back prior to Tuesday, and although the reliever did acknowledge he could have used another rehab outing (per Scott Lauber of The Philadelphia Inquirer), the team needed him a bit earlier than expected. The bullpen has been particularly taxed of late, as Vince Velasquez (forearm) was an early exit Saturday, and Nick Pivetta was lit up for seven earned runs in Friday's outing. Neshek, who allowed two earned runs across three rehab appearances, is expected to return to his role in middle relief.