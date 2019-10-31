Neshek's $7 million club option for 2020 was declined by the Phillies on Thursday, making him a free agent, Jon Heyman of MLB Network reports.

The 39-year-old was plagued by shoulder and hamstring injuries in 2019, which may have helped contribute to a 5.00 ERA over 20 appearances. It's unclear whether a team will take a chance on the right-hander after he only managed to log 42.1 innings over the past two seasons due to injuries, but he likely won't make a large fantasy impact as a middle reliever with a lackluster strikeout rate.