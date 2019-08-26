Neshek's hamstring is not progressing, Meghan Montemurro of The Athletic reports.

Neshek has been out with a hamstring strain since mid-June. He received a PRP injection in mid-July, which apparently hasn't had the desired effect. The 38-year-old is considering another injection or surgery. The Phillies haven't officially ruled him out for the season, but he'd have to make some very rapid progress if he's to pitch before the end of September.

