Phillies' Pat Neshek: Receives PRP injection
Neshek (hamstring) received a PRP injection and isn't expected to return until early or mid-September, Scott Lauber of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.
Neshek owns a 5.00 ERA in 18 innings in what has become an injury-filled age-38 season. He'll still have a chance to make an impact over the final few weeks of the regular season and potentially in the playoffs, should the Phillies qualify, but the timeline is tight enough that even a small setback will probably shut him down for the year.
