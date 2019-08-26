Neshek (hamstring) may not return before the end of the season, Matt Breen of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Neshek has been sidelined since mid-June with a balky hamstring. He received a PRP injection over the All-Star break, though it didn't have the desired effect. The veteran reliever is contemplating another injection or surgery, either of which would prematurely end his season.

More News
Our Latest Stories