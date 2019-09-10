Neshek underwent hamstring surgery Tuesday, Scott Lauber of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Injuries have limited Neshek to just 32.1 innings over the last two seasons. Now 39 years old, there's a chance that the injuries drive him to retirement, though he's yet to indicate any plans in that direction. He recorded an ERA of 3.62 or below in seven straight season prior to 2019, posting ERAs below 2.00 in three of those campaigns, so he'll likely still find work if he wants it.

