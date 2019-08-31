Neshek (hamstring) will not pitch again this season, Todd Zolecki of MLB.com reports.

The veteran right-hander was hoping to return at some point in September after receiving a PRP injection during the All-Star break, but the PRP shot did not the desired effect. He will head into the offseason as a 39-year-old free agent. Neshek had really good numbers in 2018 and will probably be able to find a major-league role, if he decides to continue his career.

