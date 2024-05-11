Suarez (7-0) allowed three hits and two walks over seven shutout frames Friday, striking out nine while earning a win over the Marlins.
Another day, another terrific outing for Suarez. He took advantage of a nice matchup in Miami by turning in his fourth scoreless start of the year. He punched out a season-high nine batters and let only two Marlins reach scoring position. Suarez has tossed seven consecutive quality starts, earning a win in each. He lowered his ERA to 1.50 with a 55:8 K:BB through 54 frames. Suarez is currently in line for a home matchup with the Mets next week.
