Suarez (4-0) earned the victory Monday, allowing two hits and one walk over seven scoreless innings against the Reds. He struck out five.

Suarez rang up nothing but zeroes for the third-consecutive start, allowing only two singles and a walk in a dominating performance against the Reds. The Phillies' southpaw earned his league-leading fourth win while extending his scoreless inning streak to 25.1 innings. The outing dropped his ERA to 1.36 with a 0.70 WHIP through 33 innings with 32 strikeouts against just five bases on balls. Next up for Suarez is a road matchup, tentatively scheduled to take place this weekend in San Diego against the Padres.