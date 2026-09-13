Suarez (7-4) earned the win against the Royals on Saturday, allowing one run on five hits and no walks with eight strikeouts over seven innings.

Suarez allowed a solo homer in the sixth frame but was otherwise dominant, throwing 69 of 96 pitches for strikes with 14 whiffs. After surrendering a season-high six runs Aug. 30, the southpaw has rebounded in a big way with back-to-back seven-inning victories. He'll carry a 3.33 ERA, 1.19 WHIP and 130:40 K:BB across 137.2 innings this season into a road matchup with the Rays next weekend.