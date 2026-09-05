Suarez (6-4) earned the win against the Orioles on Friday, allowing five hits and one walk while striking out three across seven scoreless innings.

Friday was a nice bounce-back performance from Suarez after his last outing against the Yankees on Sunday, when he allowed six runs over 5.1 innings in a loss. The veteran southpaw induced only three whiffs, but he also recorded 10 groundouts while allowing one baserunner in five of the seven frames he pitched, needing only 91 pitches (61 strikes) in that span. It was Suarez's first scoreless start while tossing six or more innings since June 19 against the Mariners. His next start is lined up for next week at home against the Angels.