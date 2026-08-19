Suarez (5-3) earned the win against the Diamondbacks on Tuesday, allowing four runs on four hits and two walks with three strikeouts over 5.1 innings.

Suarez allowed a grand slam in the third inning but was otherwise strong, throwing 63 of 93 pitches for strikes while working into the sixth frame for the first time since returning from the injured list July 26. The southpaw has increased his pitch count in each of his five outings during that stretch and appears to be fully stretched out at this point. He'll carry a 3.41 ERA, 1.18 WHIP and 113:33 K:BB across 113.1 innings this season into a road matchup with the Marlins next week.