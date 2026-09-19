Suarez (8-4) earned the win against the Rays on Friday, allowing one run on three hits and five walks while striking out five across 5.2 innings.

The five free passes were the most of Suarez's career, but the 31-year-old southpaw limited the damage to just one run during Friday's outing, falling one out short from the quality start. He's given up only two earned runs over his last three outings spanning 19.2 innings, which has him at a 3.27 ERA and 1.20 WHIP across 143.1 innings this season. Suarez is slated to face the Guardians at home next week in what figures to be his last start of the regular season.