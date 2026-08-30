Suarez (5-4) took the loss Sunday against the Yankees, allowing six runs on nine hits and two walks over 5.1 innings. He struck out two.

Suarez held the Yankees off the board through four innings Sunday before things fell apart with one out in the fifth. The southpaw gave up a two-run single to Paul Goldschmidt before Heliot Ramos extended the lead to 5-0 with a three-run blast. Suarez has been inconsistent since returning from the IL in late July -- he's now given up 11 runs over 15.2 innings in his last three outings. His ERA now sits at 3.64 on the season with a 1.24 WHIP and 119:39 K:BB across 24 starts (123.2 innings). Suarez will look to bounce back his next time out, tentatively scheduled to come on the road against the Orioles.