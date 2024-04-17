Suarez (3-0) earned the win Tuesday over Colorado, allowing seven hits and a walk over nine scoreless innings. He struck out eight.

Suarez was stellar Tuesday, holding the Rockies without an extra-base hit en route to a complete-game shutout, his first since 2021. After taking a no-decision against Atlanta to start the year, Suarez has won his subsequent three starts -- he hasn't allowed a run in consecutive outings, logging 16 strikeouts over 15 innings in that span. Overall, the left-hander sports a 1.73 ERA with a 0.77 WHIP and 27:4 K:BB through 26 innings this season. Suarez will look to keep rolling in his next start, tentatively lined up for early next week in Cincinnati.