Suarez (2-0) earned the win over Pittsburgh on Thursday, tossing six scoreless innings during which he allowed two hits and two walks while striking out eight batters.
Suarez didn't allow any extra-base hits in the dominant outing, and the Phillies didn't get any runners to third base against him. The southpaw racked up a season-high eight punchouts and recorded his second straight quality start. Suarez has been great through three appearances this season, posting a 2.65 ERA, 0.71 WHIP and 19 strikeouts over 17 innings. It's a small sample size, but it's promising that he's also cut his walk rate significantly compared to last season, as he's walked just three batters over those 17 frames thus far.
