The Phillies and Suarez avoided arbitration by agreeing to a one-year, $5.05 million contract Thursday, Scott Lauber of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.
Suarez gets a raise in what was his second year of arbitration eligibility. The left-hander posted a 4.18 ERA and 119:48 K:BB across 125 innings covering 22 starts for Philadelphia in 2023. He'll be relied upon heavily by Philly again in 2024
More News
-
Phillies' Ranger Suarez: Tagged for three runs in loss•
-
Phillies' Ranger Suarez: Punches out seven in no-decision•
-
Phillies' Ranger Suarez: Cedes one run in win•
-
Phillies' Ranger Suarez: Starting Game 4•
-
Phillies' Ranger Suarez: Penciled in for Game 1•
-
Phillies' Ranger Suarez: Struggles vs. Pirates•