The Phillies and Suarez avoided arbitration by agreeing to a one-year, $5.05 million contract Thursday, Scott Lauber of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Suarez gets a raise in what was his second year of arbitration eligibility. The left-hander posted a 4.18 ERA and 119:48 K:BB across 125 innings covering 22 starts for Philadelphia in 2023. He'll be relied upon heavily by Philly again in 2024