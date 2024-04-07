Suarez (1-0) allowed two runs on two hits over six innings in a win against the Nationals on Saturday, striking out four.

Suarez was solid for most of the contest, with the exception of the bottom of the third when he left a sinker over the heart of the plate for Joey Gallo to crush over the wall in right field. The lefty didn't allow another hit from that point on, though he would be relieved by Jeff Hoffman in the bottom of the seventh after beaning a hitter to open the frame. Suarez has now gone at least five innings in each of his first two starts to open the season, registering an 11:1 K:BB over that brief stretch.