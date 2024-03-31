Suarez did not factor into the decision Sunday against Atlanta, allowing three runs on three hits and one walk over five innings. He struck out seven.
Suarez faced a daunting task in opening his season against an Atlanta lineup that was best in the league last year against left-handed pitching (131 wRC+). He held his own and punched out seven Atlanta batters despite allowing a two-run homer to Ozzie Albies in the first inning. Suarez faces a much more manageable lineup in his next start, scheduled to be against the Nationals on the road.
