Suarez (8-0) earned the win over the Mets on Wednesday, allowing two unearned runs on four hits and two walks while striking out three batters over five innings.

Suarez allowed a run in each of the first and third frames, but neither run was earned. The left-hander thus lowered his season ERA to 1.37, third-best in the majors among qualified starters. Suarez also leads the league with eight victories and a 0.76 WHIP, and he has yet to take a loss. He's among the early contenders for Cy Young consideration in the National League and has been one of fantasy's most impactful sleepers.