Suarez (9-1) yielded five runs (four earned) on three hits and four walks over six innings Sunday, striking out nine and taking a loss against the Rockies.

Colorado pounced on Suarez early, plating two runs in the first inning and another three in the second. He was able to settle in for four shutout frames to finish the start, but the damage was already done. It was the first time this season he's issued more than two walks or allowed more than three runs. On a more positive note, Suarez generated a season-high 19 whiffs and improved his K:BB to 77:16 through 72 frames. He'll carry a 1.75 ERA into his next matchup, which is lined up to be at home against the Cardinals.