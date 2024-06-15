Suarez came away with a no-decision in Friday's 5-3 extra-innings win over the Orioles, allowing one run on six hits and two walks over 6.2 innings. He struck out six.

The southpaw delivered his ninth quality start of the season on 88 pitches (57 strikes), but Suarez was denied his 11th win in a wild affair that saw half the game's runs cross the plate after the ninth inning. Since his nine-start win streak ended in late May, the 28-year-old has posted a 3.10 ERA, 1.18 WHIP and 23:7 K:BB through 20.1 innings over four outings. Suarez's next scheduled trip to the mound is a home tilt next week against the Padres.