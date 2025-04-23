Suarez (back) completed his third minor-league rehab start Tuesday, allowing two hits and two walks while striking out five in five scoreless innings with Triple-A Lehigh Valley, MLB.com reports.

While it was encouraging to see Suarez cruise Tuesday, he threw just 59 pitches after tossing 54 in his second rehab outing. The left-hander is now scheduled to make his fourth rehab appearance Sunday with Lehigh Valley, although it remains to be seen if the status of Cristopher Sanchez (forearm) will change Philadelphia's plans for Suarez. As it stands, Taijuan Walker remains the most likely candidate to be moved to the Phillies' bullpen once Suarez is reinstated from the injured list.