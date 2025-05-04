Suarez took a no-decision in Sunday's 11-9 extra-inning loss against Arizona, allowing seven runs on seven hits and two walks over 5.1 innings. He struck out six.

After a sharp four-outing rehab stint that saw the Philadelphia southpaw pitch to a 1.08 ERA and 24:5 K:BB across 16.2 innings, Suarez unraveled in this 82-pitch outing. After cruising through two scoreless innings with four Ks, Suarez allowed three runs on three hits in the third inning. The Diamondbacks dropped four more runs on four hits in the next frame, chasing Suarez with two outs in the inning. The 29-year-old looks to bounce back in his next start, currently slated to be at Cleveland next weekend.